Home Good News

Class 11 student wins praise for translating Rahul Gandhi's speech in Malayalam

The Wayanad MP was speaking after inaugurating the new block with science lab at the GHSS Karuvarakundu here on Thursday.

Published: 05th December 2019 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Safa Febi live translating speech of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in Mallapuram on Thursday.

Safa Febi live translating speech of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in Mallapuram on Thursday.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Safa Febin, a Class 11 student of a government school here, is the cynosure of all eyes after she flawlessly translated the speech of Rahul Gandhi, the Wayanad MP, who began a three-day tour of the state on Thursday.

When Gandhi asked one of the students of the Government Higher Secondary School Karuvarkkundu at Wadoor in Malappuram, to volunteer for translating his speech, Safa courageously took up the challenge and shared the stage with Gandhi. The Wayanad MP was speaking after inaugurating the new block with science lab at the GHSS Karuvarakundu here on Thursday.

The 16-year-old girl translated the Congress scion's speech flawlessly and made the school proud.

After the speech, Gandhi also appreciated Safa's effort and presented a chocolate to her. The translation of the video have also gone viral on social media. "I like Rahul Gandhi, and when I got the chance to share the stage with him, I happily used the opportunity. I was a bit nervous though. But I became more happy when Rahul Gandhi appreciated my translation skill," Safa said.

Meanwhile, Gandhi during his three-day visit, will attend several functions in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. Before leaving to Delhi from Cochin International Airport on Saturday, he is also expected to speak against the privatisation of BPCL at Ambalamugal in Kochi, where the public sector oil refiner has its big plant.

'Kerala School infra better than most places'

Earlier, speaking at Karuvarkkundu GHSS School ground, Gandhi said facilities in the most of the schools in Kerala including the infrastructure facilities is the best in the country, but it is still not good enough to provide good learning experiences to the children.

He was referring to the death of 10-year-old girl Shahla Sherin after being bit by a snake in her school in Sulthan Bathery. Gandhi also demanded the state governments and the central government to support the school authorities to develop better infrastructure facilities by providing them with enough fund. "I will continue to raise the issues of the people in the Wayanad constituency including the lack of infrastructure facilities of the schools in the parliament. I will also consider the pleas you submitted today," said Gandhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Kerala Visit Malayalam translator speech translator Safa Febi
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp