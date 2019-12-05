Class 11 student wins praise for translating Rahul Gandhi's speech in Malayalam

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Safa Febin, a Class 11 student of a government school here, is the cynosure of all eyes after she flawlessly translated the speech of Rahul Gandhi, the Wayanad MP, who began a three-day tour of the state on Thursday.

When Gandhi asked one of the students of the Government Higher Secondary School Karuvarkkundu at Wadoor in Malappuram, to volunteer for translating his speech, Safa courageously took up the challenge and shared the stage with Gandhi. The Wayanad MP was speaking after inaugurating the new block with science lab at the GHSS Karuvarakundu here on Thursday.

The 16-year-old girl translated the Congress scion's speech flawlessly and made the school proud.

After the speech, Gandhi also appreciated Safa's effort and presented a chocolate to her. The translation of the video have also gone viral on social media. "I like Rahul Gandhi, and when I got the chance to share the stage with him, I happily used the opportunity. I was a bit nervous though. But I became more happy when Rahul Gandhi appreciated my translation skill," Safa said.

Shri @RahulGandhi's addresses a group of young students as he inaugurates the new science block in Karuvarakundu school in Malappuram, Wayanad. pic.twitter.com/GnqeYLrJP1 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Gandhi during his three-day visit, will attend several functions in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. Before leaving to Delhi from Cochin International Airport on Saturday, he is also expected to speak against the privatisation of BPCL at Ambalamugal in Kochi, where the public sector oil refiner has its big plant.

'Kerala School infra better than most places'

Earlier, speaking at Karuvarkkundu GHSS School ground, Gandhi said facilities in the most of the schools in Kerala including the infrastructure facilities is the best in the country, but it is still not good enough to provide good learning experiences to the children.

He was referring to the death of 10-year-old girl Shahla Sherin after being bit by a snake in her school in Sulthan Bathery. Gandhi also demanded the state governments and the central government to support the school authorities to develop better infrastructure facilities by providing them with enough fund. "I will continue to raise the issues of the people in the Wayanad constituency including the lack of infrastructure facilities of the schools in the parliament. I will also consider the pleas you submitted today," said Gandhi.