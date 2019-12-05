Home Good News

NGO installs 'Happy Fridges' to provide free food to needy in Varanasi

People can store fresh food in these refrigerators which can then be taken by those in need.

Published: 05th December 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Community fridge at KSR railway station

Image of a community fridge used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By ANI

VARANASI: In its bid to ensure that no person goes to sleep on an empty stomach, an NGO, Feeding India, has installed six 'Happy Fridge' across Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi city.

People can store fresh food in these refrigerators which can then be taken by those in need. "We will monitor the refrigerators daily to ensure that the food is safe for consumption," Akanksha Singh of Feeding India said.

The fridges installed at the prominent locations are coming in handy in providing meals to the beggars and poor people who live on the streets among others. Members of Varanasi Mahanagar Udyog Vypar Mandal said that they will take care of the refrigerators, too.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru, Mysuru railway stations to get public fridges

"We will also look after the process of collection and distribution of food. If someone is unable to come and deposit the food here, they can contact us. Our people will go and collect food from them," they said.

Last month, 'Happy Fridge' by Feeding India was also launched at multiple places in Bhubaneswar city of Odisha. 

TAGS
Feeding India Varanasi hunger refrigerators public fridge Happy Fridge
Comments

