Vellakoil to Coimbatore: Ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes

S Akash (21), who owns an ambulance, said his vehicle clocked 120 kmph when he transported the boy on Thursday night from Vellakoil to Coimbatore.

Published: 08th December 2019 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

S Akash with his ambulance

A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A Tirupur-based private ambulance driver is winning praises for transporting a three-year-old boy diagnosed with fever from Vellakoil to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) in just 70 minutes.

S Akash (21), who owns an ambulance, said his vehicle clocked 120 km/hr when he transported the boy on Thursday night from Vellakoil to Coimbatore. Akash shared some photos of him standing in front of his ambulance on social media after completing the trip successfully. The post went viral immediately.

Sources said Santhosh (3) from Kallangattu Valasu in Vellakoil was diagnosed with a high fever and developed seizure. On Thursday, the boy was taken to a private hospital in the locality where the doctors referred that he be taken to CMCH. Ambulance driver Akash was assigned the task of shifting the boy to the hospital.

"The doctors suggested the boy must be taken to CMCH immediately. We left Vellakoil at 7 pm and reached the CMCH at 8.10 pm," explained Akash. The journey was for 90 km. The boy was admitted to the pediatric ward in CMCH where he is currently undergoing treatment.

A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance. He has now decided to extend his business by purchasing one more ambulance in the coming days. "When patients and hospitals demand, I will work beyond boundaries," Akash stated

