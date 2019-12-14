Home Good News

Art students turn Bengaluru's Wheeler Road traffic black spot into arty public space

The students focused on the micro history of Cox Town, and the murals have come from conversations, observations and personal experiences.

Published: 14th December 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

A student paints a wall under the Cox Town flyover | MEGHANA SASTRY

By Meghana Sastry
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Once a garbage dump, a stretch under the Cox Town flyover has been converted into a vibrant, arty space with murals and greenery.

The project to paint the wall under Wheeler Road flyover started on November 25, and concluded on Friday. Students from the Srishti School of Art, who have tied up with Jaaga, an NGO based in Richmond Town, and other artists to change public spaces creatively, led the initiative.

The students focused on the micro-history of Cox Town, and the murals have come from conversations, observations and personal experiences.

A team of students from Srishti School of Art, Design and Technology (Pics: Meghana Sastry)
The team with one of their works | EPS

They started by talking to residents and businessmen of Cox Town to understand the pulse of the place, and delved further to draw inspiration. They brought an abandoned vehicle, cleaned and painted it, and added it as an installation in the garden.

The new space has been received warmly by locals, who are now looking at it as a venue for music jam sessions, a cafe and more. It has also generated a lot of curiosity among passersby who stop to look and admire.

Brothers Suresh (11) and Saroj (13) have been coming by every day after school to join the students in this initiative.

The owner of the Indian Oil petrol bunk next to the flyover donated plants for the garden.

This year, Srishti has 14 art projects that will be showcased at four Metro stations - Chickpet, Cubbon Park, Vijayanagar and Rajajinagar.

