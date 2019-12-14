Home Good News

To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food

That was when the students stepped in. They contributed Rs 700 each and the total amount was utilised to set up the shop and buy utensils.

Published: 14th December 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor.

The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A group of 32 students of Sree Gokulam SNGM Catering College, Thuravoor, near here have opened an eatery on the side of National Highway. They have formed batches to run the shop, where they sincerely cater to the customers’ demands, sharing all work among themselves. Their level of energy could at once catch your attention, but their aim is what would impress you more. It is to find money to save the life of a girl.

They decided to open the ‘thattukada’ to lend a helping hand to their classmate KS Aromal’s sister Aiswarya KS, 23, who is suffering from renal problems. Their father sold 15 cents of land, which was all he had, at Thalandu, Pala, to treat her, but it did not fetch them the desired result. The doctors have now said transplanting a kidney is the only option to save her life.

“It was after coming to know about their situation that, we, the fifth-semester students, decided to generate money for Aiswarya’s treatment. And we decided to start the thattukada. Looking back, it was a good decision as we’ve been able to make Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 as profit daily,” said Aswin. One of the family friends has come forward to donate a kidney while the total expense to replace the organ would come around to Rs 20 lakh.

“Aiswarya was undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College, but we had to shift her to a private hospital in Ernakulam. Many people from our village offered help for treatment, but it was not sufficient,” Aromal said.

That was when the students stepped in. They contributed Rs 700 each and the total amount was utilised to set up the shop and buy utensils.

The students take turns to run the eatery. Dosa, parotta, omelette, beef curry and chicken curry are the main items available at the shop. Aiswarya’s Account No is  38166231198, IFS Code: SBIN0070111.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thuravoor Thattukada Kerala college students Sree Gokulam SNGM Catering College
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp