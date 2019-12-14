To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A group of 32 students of Sree Gokulam SNGM Catering College, Thuravoor, near here have opened an eatery on the side of National Highway. They have formed batches to run the shop, where they sincerely cater to the customers’ demands, sharing all work among themselves. Their level of energy could at once catch your attention, but their aim is what would impress you more. It is to find money to save the life of a girl.

They decided to open the ‘thattukada’ to lend a helping hand to their classmate KS Aromal’s sister Aiswarya KS, 23, who is suffering from renal problems. Their father sold 15 cents of land, which was all he had, at Thalandu, Pala, to treat her, but it did not fetch them the desired result. The doctors have now said transplanting a kidney is the only option to save her life.

“It was after coming to know about their situation that, we, the fifth-semester students, decided to generate money for Aiswarya’s treatment. And we decided to start the thattukada. Looking back, it was a good decision as we’ve been able to make Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 as profit daily,” said Aswin. One of the family friends has come forward to donate a kidney while the total expense to replace the organ would come around to Rs 20 lakh.

“Aiswarya was undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College, but we had to shift her to a private hospital in Ernakulam. Many people from our village offered help for treatment, but it was not sufficient,” Aromal said.

That was when the students stepped in. They contributed Rs 700 each and the total amount was utilised to set up the shop and buy utensils.

The students take turns to run the eatery. Dosa, parotta, omelette, beef curry and chicken curry are the main items available at the shop. Aiswarya’s Account No is 38166231198, IFS Code: SBIN0070111.