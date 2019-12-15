Home Good News

TNSCB houses issue: After Express report, Tamil Nadu government swings into action

The families confirmed that they had been given houses.

Published: 15th December 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Officials issued allotment orders for houses to the evicted families at Perumbakkam, in Chennai on Saturday | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just a day after Express reported the plight of a few families from Amma Nagar in Chintadripet, who had been evicted but not allotted TNSCB houses, the office of the Deputy Chief Minister swung into action and made the allotments to five of the families on Saturday.   

An official from the office of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam told Express that the officials concerned were instructed to immediately issue temporary allotments to the families, enabling them to shift to Perumbakkam with immediate effect. 

Around 150 families were relocated from Amma Nagar to the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements in Perumbakkam in November this year, as part of the Cooum river restoration scheme. 

“It looks like they have been left out at the time of enumeration so allotments had not been issued. But we have now ensured that they are given houses,” the official said.

