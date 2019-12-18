Home Good News

Hyderabad Zumba instructors to use their art for women safety

The dreadful sexual crimes bring home the reality that there is a national emergency in India as far as crimes against women and girls are concerned. 

Published: 18th December 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 11:11 AM

women safety

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The dreadful sexual crimes bring home the reality that there is a national emergency in India as far as crimes against women and girls are concerned.  For a safer India, a country which sees equality of the sexes, no more staring, groping, rape and an end to patriarchy then all in the society, needs to be responsible, take a small step and act whenever it is required.

The Zumba Instructor’s community of Hyderabad is stepping it up in an attempt to make India safer by conducting a “Zumba for a Cause” event on December 22. The event is a community fundraiser for sex-education and gender sensitization workshops conducted by the NGO Sayfty Trust for the youth who cannot afford such workshops. The initiative is being spearheaded by Sucheta Pal, Ambassador for Zumba fitness in India and a well-known advocate of women empowerment. Sucheta Pal believes “intention should follow with action to create real change.”

All proceeds generated will be donated to the NGO to organize safe-unsafe touch workshops for marginalized children based in Hyderabad. The NGO have organized safe-unsafe touch workshops for more than 400 children aged 3- 9 years old.

They recently launched the Sayfty Survivors’ Toolkit, a  resource for survivors of sexual assault in India. It supports survivors and allies in understanding and navigating the mental health, medical, legal, and other systems, the organisers said.

The event is at Hotfut, Inorbit Mall on December 22 at 4.30 pm.

