Tamil Nadu girl’s NASA dream a step closer to reality

Sowmya Mani

PUDUKKOTTAI: Three days after TNIE published a report on K Jayalakshmi, a government school student from a Pudukkottai village who needs sponsors for her trip to NASA, help has been pouring in thick and fast.

While individual contributions have raised about Rs 60,000, employees of ONGC Karaikal contributed Rs 65,000. The amount was handed over to Jayalakshmi on Tuesday at the collector’s office.



“We were moved by her story. Our employees came together and contributed to help Jayalakshmi. It is a voluntary contribution by employees,” said Joseph Raj, deputy general manager, HR, ONGC.

After reading her story, people have been asking on social media for ways to help, especially residents of Pudukkottai and Tiruchy.

“She has come up the hard way. She is extremely hardworking and comes from a small village. People from across the city are rallying together to raise funds for her, “ said N Muthunilavan, member, Kannini Tamil Sangam, Pudukkottai. Pudukkottai Collector P Uma Maheshwari was also instrumental in raising funds for Jayalakshmi.

It was on her request ONGC employees crowd-funded in such a short period.

“She is such a bright and dedicated student. She is blessed and very strong for her age. She should be motivating other students. Her grades are good, but unfortunately, her parents are unable to support her. I am sure lots of people will come forward to help her after the report in TNIE,” said the collector.

The Class 11 student won a trip to NASA in a contest organised by Go4Guru and would be going in May 2020. She is the sole breadwinner and manages her family, which includes her mentally challenged mother and younger brother, by taking tuitions.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped me. I am happy I can fulfill my dream of visiting NASA. I hope other young girls are inspired by my story,” said Jayalakshmi. She still needs Rs 70,000 and has to pay the entire amount by December 27.