Anjali Ameer to VK Prasanth; The changemakers who made headlines in Kerala

As we begin the countdown to 2020, TNIE looks back at people who took the lead and made a positive impact on the state and its denizens. Among them were those who redefined what it means to hold an important position, those who defied archaic norms and those who, through simple actions, won everyone's hearts.

Anjali Ameer, transgender actor

Cop in the making

An inspiration to members of transgender community

Anjali Ameer, the first transgender woman to play a protagonist in a Malayalam movie, became an inspiration to many members of the community when she decided to pursue her higher studies at the Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode, this year. Anjali, who made her acting debut opposite actor Mammootty in Peranbu, decided to take a break from showbiz and concentrate on studies to realise her childhood dream of becoming a police officer. She said the decision was taken not due to a lack of opportunity in the film industry but because she believed education was essential in one’s life.

Noushad, garment vendor

Clothes made him

Donated all the clothes in his shop towards flood relief

Noushad, a small-scale garment vendor at Broadway in Ernakulam, received widespread appreciation for his kindness during the August flood. When a team led by actor Rajesh Sharma sought dress materials from Kochi shops for flood victims in Nilambur and Wayanad, Noushad donated all the clothes in his shop.

Renu Raj, IAS officer

Civil but no servant

Removed encroachments despite political pressure

Renu Raj became an inspiration to women after she refused to buckle under political pressure when she decided to act against encroachments while serving as Devikulam sub-collector. Despite being verbally abused during such a drive by local CPM leaders led by MLA S Rajendran, Renu went ahead with the drive.

Sister Lucy Kalappura

No-holds barred

Spoke up against ill practices in the Church

Sr Lucy Kalappura of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation became a household name when she raised her voice against the misogynistic tendencies inside the Church. For this, she was expelled from the congregation in August. She went on to write a tell-all autobiography which stirred up a hornet’s nest even before it was published.

K K Shailaja, Health and Social Justice Minister

Maximum effort.

Contained second Nipah outbreak, worked for women and transgenders

When a 23-year-old student was tested positive for Nipah, minister K K Shailaja took the lead to prevent a second outbreak of the virus. Using the lessons learnt from previous year’s outbreak, she ensured better preparation this time and prevented any deaths. She also opened transgender care and shortstay homes and conducted India’s first transgender arts festival. Shailaja also took steps to start an Int’l Women’s Trade Centre in Kozhikode.

Faheema Shirin, student

Right to internet

Fought for and won the right to use mobile phones in college hostels

Faheema Shirin, a second-year student of Sree Narayana Guru College in Kozhikode, rose to fame when she won the legal fight over using mobile phones in college hostels. Expelled from the college for using her phone in the hostel between 6pm and 10pm, Faheema moved the High Court against the hostel authorities’ action. On September 29, the court said access to internet was a fundamental right and termed the hostel rule unreasonable.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, Kerala HC Judge

Objecting to lapses.

Launched a crusade against illegal hoardings and bad roads

Justice Devan Ramachandran was hailed as a social justice crusader for his bid to protect people’s rights by pulling up the government for its failure to remove illegal hoardings and repair bad roads that claimed many lives. After bad roads claimed the life of a youth at Palarivattom, the judge tendered an apology to the family for the administration machinery’s lapses. His stern stand against illegal flex boards led to the state government banning the use PVC flex boards.

P Sathasivam, ex-Kerala governor

No chance to err.

Brought changes to state’s higher education sector

Thanks to his numerous interventions in the higher education sector, P Sathasivam ensured he fulfilled his role as chancellor of state universities. From weeding out nepotism and political interference in the appointment of vice-chancellors to pulling up university administrators for lapses, Sathasivam ensured the state’s higher education was cleansed of the rot that had set in over the years.

Teeka Ram Meena, State Chief Electoral Officer

Not a small feat

Seamless conduct of LS polls, assembly bypolls

State Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena won Keralites’ hearts through his no-nonsense approach in conducting the LS elections and assembly bypolls. Be it barring political parties from using the Sabarimala women’s entry issue in poll campaigns,or conducting re-elections in seven booths where bogus voting was reported, Meena helmed everything without worrying about criticism. However, it was his warning to NSS and SNDP against indulging in poll politics that surprised many. His awareness campaign for LS polls saw the state register a voter turnout of 77.68 per cent, the highest in 30 years.

V K Prasanth, Vattiyoorkavu MLA

Go-to bro

Effective coordination of flood relief ops

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor-turned-Vattiyoorkavu MLA, V K Prasanth was instrumental in initiating and coordinating relief operations when flood and landslides hit Wayanad and Malappuram in July and August. He set up relief centres in the capital city and ensured youngsters’ participation in collecting and sending relief materials to the flood-hit areas, which earned him the moniker ‘Mayor Bro’. Though some termed it all a ploy by Prasanth to become a contender for the Vattiyoorkavu assembly seat, his popularity among people became evident when he won with a thumping majority of 14,438 votes.