Home Good News

Prisoner attracts many at Dasara exhibition ground in Mysuru

Nanjundaswamy, who has an MA in public administration which he completed during his time at the jail, would surely create a lasting impression on those visiting the stall.

Published: 08th November 2019 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Nanjundaswamy interacting with customers at the Dasara stall in Mysuru by Prisons department. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

Nanjundaswamy interacting with customers at the Dasara stall in Mysuru by Prisons department. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MYSURU: The jail records count B M Nanjundaswamy as a murder convict in the tenth year of his sentence, but at the Dasara exhibition grounds, he has carved a niche for his marketing skills and friendliness.

The 44-year-old man is the centre of attraction at the stall set up by the Prisons Department next to the stall by Mysore Sandal soap at the Dasara exhibition grounds to promote and sell products made by prisoners from the central jails across the state.

The stall sells carpets, towels, handkerchiefs made of cotton, wooden furniture, bakery products and files made by jailbirds at eight central jails in the state.

Nanjundaswamy, who has an MA in public administration which he completed during his time at the jail, would surely create a lasting impression on those visiting the stall. He takes time to explain products and justify their quality and price patiently attracting not just those who come to shop but those in the neighbouring stalls as well.

When The New Indian Express visited the stall on Wednesday, Nanjundaswamy was seen explaining benefits of using cotton carpets to a customer and when she took an exception to the price, he patiently explained the quality of the product.

"It's unfortunate that he is in the jail. He is a nice person. Appreciate the way he patiently showed us products. I would like to visit the jail one day," said Vani, a customer.

Not just customers, Nanjundaswamy is popular among his neighbouring shop vendors as many were seen exchanging pleasantries while passing by.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Nanjundaswamy said it's a nice experience for him. "These products are made by us. It feels good to sell them," he said.

Asked about sales, Nanjundaswamy proudly said a majority are repeat customers and many have started recognising him.

He said people have a vague idea about jail. "Being a prisoner, it's natural for people to ask about the life inside the jail and our personal matters. Many think that it is like what is shown in cinemas. But in reality, except for freedom, the life in jail is no different from the one outside," he said.

Yogesh, an SDA clerk at prisons department who oversees activities at the stall, is also a happy man as the stall has recorded over `2.35 lakh sales already this year with one more month to go. Last year the stall had made a turnover of `2.75 lakh till December. He appreciated Nanjundaswamy's marketing skills.

They are also happy about his discipline as he has never even called his family members to the stall. "Why should I break the rules when the department has given me such an opportunity. I have asked them to only meet me at the Jail," said Nanjundaswamy.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mysuru jail assistant superindent K C Divyashree said it is for the first time a prisoner was deputed to the stall on the direction of Deputy Inspector General, Prisons, H S Revanna who recently visited the shop.

"When people interact with them, it inspires people to shed the stereotypical image that they have about prisoners and to see them as normal individuals," she said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dasara exhibition grounds Prisons department stall BM Nanjundaswamy
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp