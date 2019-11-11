Her hand went limp, not her courage: Income Tax officer R Anandhi's inspiring story

L Rajagopal By

Express News Service

R Anandhi has not let one dysfunctional hand come in the way of her role as an income tax officer at the office of the Chief Commissioner of Income tax in Coimbatore.

Dressed in a crisp sari, and poring over her files, Anandhi is a picture of confidence.

An unexpected infection in her left hand during her teenage years left it non-functional.

Born in an agricultural family in Pudhupalayam, a village near Annur in Coimbatore, Anandhi had studied there till class 5.

"Droughts hit the city and my family was forced to quit agriculture temporarily. We then shifted to Coimbatore. I continued my studies here, and was good at sports and academics. But at the age of 15, one of my hands got infected," she says.

Despite her family's best attempts, the infected hand - her left - went limp.

"I did not like people showing sympathy towards my disability. I also overcame discrimination due to my disability during my childhood days, by having a positive outlook and focussing only on my studies. I topped the school in classes 11 and 12," she says.

After graduating, she cleared the exams that got her the job in her very first attempt.

Anandhi juggles her roles perfectly - both at office and at home. At work, she is treated with dignity, rather than with indifference.

Her husband Prem Kamal is an assistant commissioner in the Income Tax Department and their daughter is pursuing higher studies at Christ Law College, Bengaluru.

Anandhi says her daughter is her biggest source of strength.

Urging youngsters to meet challenges head on, she says, "Life will be full of challenges. It is up to us women to decide whether to give up or overcome them. I want everyone to take inspiration from my story and start living boldly."