Kozhikode mosque puts off Nabi Day celebrations for Hindu girl's marriage

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Idivetty Jumamasjid mahal committee near Perambra here was large-hearted enough to postpone their celebrations on Milad-Un-Nabi on Sunday as the marriage of a Hindu girl, staying next door to the mosque, was fixed on the same day.

Not only did the committee put off the celebrations, but they also actively took part in the marriage, playing the perfect host.

Soon after tying the knot and before leaving to the groom's house, the bride, Prathyusha A P, 22, called on the mahal committee members and wholeheartedly thanked them for their wonderful gesture.

Prathysha's house, Chemmamkuzhi in Changaroth grama panchayat is separated by only a four-meter-wide road from the mosque on the opposite side, which also houses a madrasa in the compound.

"When we came to know that the marriage falls on the birthday of Prophet Mohammad, the mahal committee members sat together a week before and unanimously decided to put off the religious celebrations to next Sunday, November 17," says mahal committee secretary N C Abdurahman.

Usually, there would have been oppana, duffmuttu, songs and other competitions held for students on Milad-Un-Nabi day which would make the ambience a festive one. "Obviously, the festivities can be organised on another day. But marriage is a special occasion and that too of a girl staying nearby," says mahal committee member O T Basheer.

Prathyusha's brother Prasoon AP says, "While fixing the marriage, the Milad-Un-Nabi date did not come to our notice. I would not have allowed it if we had learnt that the mahal is postponing their celebrations. Instead, we could have conducted both on the same day," he said.

Medical students and engineering graduates, belonging to the families of mahal committee members, served food at his sister's marriage, Prasoon gushed.

In return for the nice gesture, Prasoon, who is working abroad, has invited all 11 mahal committee members, led by president Idivetty Moidu Haji, to his house on November 13 for a reception during his sister's first homecoming after marriage.