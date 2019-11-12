In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens

Aiswarya Raj and Anjitha N Namboothiri By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: What was once a black spot and dumping ground has now been turned into a serene green space for senior citizens in Domlur. It took the residents and the authorities two long years to transform this space into the Ajja-Ajji (grandfather-grandmother) Park.

Dr Hemant Kumar Agarwal, a paediatrician and the man who initiated the cleanliness drive, said, “Eight years ago, this spot was a cesspool of diseases. BBMP used it as a garbage dump. I tried creating awareness among residents.”

It was only after the residents teamed up with the NGO The Ugly Indian that the garbage dump started taking the shape of an urban park.

BBMP and the Resident Welfare Association then joined hands to make a green lung space.

Domlur Corporator Lakshmi Narayan C R said, “The road was once inhabited by rodents, dogs and cows that fed on garbage. Now it has been transformed into a beautiful park, which elderly citizens can use.”

A representative of The Ugly Indian said, “The Ajja-Ajji park is one of the best examples of how residents and authorities can come together to convert a dirty trash dump into a lung space. The park is properly lit at night too.”

Balasubrahmani G, a resident, said, “The park is a peaceful place now. My wife and I go there to spend our evenings without being bothered by traffic.”

Waste disposal in the ward has been addressed too. Madhumathi G, a homemaker and a resident, said, “Earlier, people in the area openly dumped their garbage in this spot. But now, we have a proper waste disposal method where the auto tippers collect garbage regularly. Organic waste and animal manure are used as compost for the plants.”