Home Good News

Kancheepuram deputy collector goes green by printing son's wedding cards on handkerchief

In fact, the pouch in which the card was given was a huge hit with the ladies, who say they can use it to store jewels.

Published: 12th November 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

The return gift was also environment-friendly, a cloth bag, two seed balls and a cotton towel.

The return gift was also environment-friendly, a cloth bag, two seed balls and a cotton towel.

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Weddings are an exercise in extravagance. A big celebration, it ends up generating a lot of waste, starting from the wedding cards to plastic cups and water bottles.

Wedding cards have become a status symbol for many, with cards running into pages.

Selvamathi Venkatesh, the special deputy collector in Kancheepuram and native of Tiruchy, decided to change the trend at her son Balaji's wedding with Saranya in Tiruchy. She printed the wedding cards on a handkerchief.

From the invitations to the return gift, everything was planned keeping the environment in mind.

"Wedding cards are extremely expensive, and for what, they are thrown into the dumpster a day after the wedding. I always used to feel bad when I saw fancy wedding cards, as they serve no purpose. Therefore, we designed the card on cloth. After 2-3 washes, the print will fade away and it will
look like a regular handkerchief," says Selvamathi.

In fact, the pouch in which the card was given was a huge hit with the ladies, who say they can use it to store jewels. Printed in three colours, Selvamathi says she got a lot of requests for all three.

Another big waste generator at weddings are the plastic cups and tissue papers.

Selvamathi kept only steel tumblers and gave a cotton towel to everyone to use. The return gift was also environment-friendly, a cloth bag, two seed balls and a cotton towel.

"We got 2000 seed balls made for the guests. The seeds include those of vegetables, neem trees and teak trees. I wanted to spread awareness at least in my own family. We have printed how to plant the seed balls on the cover so that people don't throw it," adds Selvamathi.

Such weddings not only save the environment, but they also don't burn a hole in your pocket. It's a win for the environment and your wallet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
wedding cards Selvamathi Venkatesh Eco Friendly Wedding
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp