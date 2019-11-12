Home Good News

Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage

Usually, there would oppana, duffmuttu, songs and other competitions for students on Milad-Un-Nabi day which would make the ambience a festive one.

Published: 12th November 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)

Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Idivetty Jumamasjid mahal committee near Perambra here was large-hearted enough to postpone their celebrations on Milad-Un-Nabi on Sunday as the marriage of a Hindu girl, staying next door to the mosque, was fixed for the same day.

Not only did it put off the celebrations, but also actively took part in the marriage, playing the perfect host.

Soon after tying the knot and before leaving to the groom’s house, the bride, Prathyusha A P, 22, called on the mahal committee members and wholeheartedly thanked them for the wonderful gesture.  

Prathyusha’s house, Chemmamkuzhi in Changaroth grama panchayat is separated by only a four-metre-wide road from the mosque on the opposite side, which also houses a madrasa in the compound. 

“When we came to know that the marriage falls on the birthday of Prophet Mohammad, the mahal committee members sat together a week before and unanimously decided to put off the religious celebrations to next Sunday, November 17,” says mahal committee secretary N C Abdurahman. 

Usually, there would oppana, duffmuttu, songs and other competitions for students on Milad-Un-Nabi day which would make the ambience a festive one.

“Obviously, the festivities can be organised on another day. But marriage is a special occasion and that too of a girl staying nearby,” says mahal committee member O T Basheer. 

Prathyusha’s brother Prasoon A P says, “While fixing the marriage, the Milad-Un-Nabi date did not come into our notice. I would not have allowed it if we had learnt that the mahal is postponing their celebrations. Instead, we could have conducted both on the same day,” he said.

Medical students and engineering graduates, belonging to the families of mahal committee members, served food at his sister’s marriage, Prasoon gushed.

Now, in return of the nice gesture, Prasoon, who is working abroad, has invited all 11 mahal committee members, led by president Idivetty Moidu Haji, to his house on November 13 for a reception during his sister’s first homecoming after marriage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp