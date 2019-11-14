Hubballi girl creates history, recognised by Guinness as world's fastest blindfold skater

Home Good News

Ojal Nalavade, a Class 7 girl, covered a distance of 400 metres in 51 seconds while skating blindfolded.

Published: 14th November 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 01:48 PM

Ojal Nalavade holds the certificate and celebrate after the record.

Ojal Nalavade holds the certificate and celebrates after the record. (Photo | N Hemanth, EPS)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A 14-year-old girl from Hubballi set a new world record in blindfold skating here on Thursday morning.

Ojal Nalavade, a Class 7 girl, covered a distance of 400 metres in 51 seconds while skating blindfolded.

Officials from the Guinness Book of World Records declared that Ojal is now the fastest blindfold skater in the world in the 400-metre category.

A certificate was given to the winner amidst cheers of well-wishers and skating enthusiasts.

The event was held near Chetana College where people had gathered as early as 5.30 am. There were a total of three attempts and the third attempt was declared as the record. Officials from the Guinness Book of Records had given her a time of 60 seconds to complete the task.

Speaking to the media, Ojal expressed happiness and thanked everyone for the support. "My parents, coach and family were a big support. I shall achieve more with their support in future," she said.

Akshay Suryawanshi, skating coach of Ojal, said she was practising early in the morning for many days. "Skating fast with blindfolds is a rarity. She has achieved it with determination and hard work," he said.

