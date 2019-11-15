Honest ambulance driver promptly returns deceased patient's belongings to Police

Anjitha N Namboothiri By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when honesty has become a rare commodity here’s an ambulance driver who was appreciated immensely by his colleagues as well as the police for his act of integrity.

Eeranna Angadi, the driver, received a call from 108 helpline on wee hours of Wednesday and rushed to the spot.

The call stated that a man, about 50 years old, was found vomiting blood and gasping for breath at the KSRTC station at 1.42 am. Police officers who were on their rounds spotted him and immediately called for an ambulance.

The medical technicians attended to the patient at the spot but he didn't respond to immediate treatment and died on the way to the hospital.

Interestingly, only after a hours did Eranna Angadi realise that the belongings of the victim were in the ambulance itself. He promptly handed them over to the Police.

“It consisted of Rs 13,500, ID cards and three mobile phones. I returned it immediately,” said Eranna to TNIE.

Adding, "it is only our conception that people are not honest. Who is that hard-hearted to keep back the properties of a man in suffering?. It was my responsibility and duty to give justice to the dying patient. That was all what I could have done".

He also said that such cases had happened earlier too when the attendants of the patient forgot to collect their belongings as they wouldn't be in the right state of mind and that he had always returned it to them.

The EMT on duty, H Prasanth, says that the patient was travelling alone and so he didn't have any attendants. Irrespective of all that he was given the emergency treatment and was rushed to the hospital.

The Upparpet Police who later informed relatives of the victim hailing from Andhra Pradesh will now hand over the belongings to the relatives.

“Both driver and technician did a very good job by handing over the belongings. Their honesty is appreciated by our department,” a senior officer said.