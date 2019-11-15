Home Good News

Honest ambulance driver promptly returns deceased patient's belongings to Police

Interestingly, only after a hours did Eranna Angadi realise that the belongings of the victim were in the ambulance itself. He promptly handed them over to the Police.

Published: 15th November 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Eeranna Angadi, the driver, received a call from 108 helpline on wee hours of Wednesday and rushed to the spot.

Eeranna Angadi, the driver, received a call from 108 helpline on wee hours of Wednesday and rushed to the spot.

By Anjitha N Namboothiri
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when honesty has become a rare commodity here’s an ambulance driver who was appreciated immensely by his colleagues as well as the police for his act of integrity.

Eeranna Angadi, the driver, received a call from 108 helpline on wee hours of Wednesday and rushed to the spot.

The call stated that a man, about 50 years old, was found vomiting blood and gasping for breath at the KSRTC station at 1.42 am. Police officers who were on their rounds spotted him and immediately called for an ambulance.

The medical technicians attended to the patient at the spot but he didn't respond to immediate treatment and died on the way to the hospital.

Interestingly, only after a hours did Eranna Angadi realise that the belongings of the victim were in the ambulance itself. He promptly handed them over to the Police.

“It consisted of Rs 13,500, ID cards and three mobile phones. I returned it immediately,” said Eranna to TNIE.

Adding, "it is only our conception that people are not honest. Who is that hard-hearted to keep back the properties of a man in suffering?. It was my responsibility and duty to give justice to the dying patient. That was all what I could have done".

He also said that such cases had happened earlier too when the attendants of the patient forgot to collect their belongings as they wouldn't be in the right state of mind and that he had always returned it to them.

The EMT on duty, H Prasanth, says that the patient was travelling alone and so he didn't have any attendants. Irrespective of all that he was given the emergency treatment and was rushed to the hospital.

The Upparpet Police who later informed relatives of the victim hailing from Andhra Pradesh will now hand over the belongings to the relatives. 

“Both driver and technician did a very good job by handing over the belongings. Their honesty is appreciated by our department,” a senior officer said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru Bengaluru ambulance driver Bengaluru ambulance
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp