TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Help poured in from all fronts for Arul Raj, the autorickshaw driver who rescues the homeless and treats them with his own money, after CE interviewed him recently.

“I received nearly Rs 10,000 as a donation for the rescues over the last two weeks from readers. Many people called and lauded me for my efforts, and promised to provide me with the necessary infrastructure for further rescues. More than anything, I have been receiving continuous calls for rescue following the article. I have rescued more than 15 people with the help of readers,” said Arul.

The donors wished to remain anonymous and promised further monetary help to Arul in the future. “There is a quick response to calls for the rescue. As soon as we send a picture of the man/woman, their team rescues the homeless within two days,” said a donor.

Arul founded Karunai Ullangal Trust in 2016. He was helping cancer patients and the underprivileged find sponsors for treatment and education.

Since 2018, he began focusing only on rescuing the homeless. He drives his autorickshaw for eight hours a day and rescues the homeless for the rest of the day. So far, he has rescued more than 250 people.

The Trust also has a mobile application on Google Play Store through which the public can find the database of rescued people or inform the team about homeless people on the roads.

You can contact Arul on 9841776685