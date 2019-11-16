Home Good News

TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Help poured in from all fronts for Arul Raj, the autorickshaw driver who rescues the homeless and treats them with his own money, after CE interviewed him recently. 

Published: 16th November 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date

D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Help poured in from all fronts for Arul Raj, the autorickshaw driver who rescues the homeless and treats them with his own money, after CE interviewed him recently. 

“I received nearly Rs 10,000 as a donation for the rescues over the last two weeks from readers. Many people called and lauded me for my efforts, and promised to provide me with the necessary infrastructure for further rescues. More than anything, I have been receiving continuous calls for rescue following the article. I have rescued more than 15 people with the help of readers,” said Arul. 

The donors wished to remain anonymous and promised further monetary help to Arul in the future. “There is a quick response to calls for the rescue. As soon as we send a picture of the man/woman, their team rescues the homeless within two days,” said a donor.

Arul founded Karunai Ullangal Trust in 2016. He was helping cancer patients and the underprivileged find sponsors for treatment and education. 

Since 2018, he began focusing only on rescuing the homeless. He drives his autorickshaw for eight hours a day and rescues the homeless for the rest of the day. So far, he has rescued more than 250 people. 
The Trust also has a mobile application on Google Play Store through which the public can find the database of rescued people or inform the team about homeless people on the roads. 
You can contact Arul on 9841776685

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp