Home Good News

Catholic church to help young widows' remarriage; matrimonial site to have a separate section

Kerala Catholic Bishops Council is also all set to take count of the total number of widows in all Catholic churches including Syro Malabar, Latin, and Syro Malankara churches.

Published: 17th November 2019 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

wedding

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving hope for a new life to young widows in the Christian community in Kerala, the apex body of Bishops of all Catholic denominations in the state has decided to help remarriage of widows preferably those below 40 years of age.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) Family Commission is coming up with a matrimonial website, which will have a separate option for the widows to register.

Fr Paul Madassery, KCBC Family Commission Secretary, told TNIE that in our society even today widows are ostracized and their remarriage is a rarity even when they are very young and have long years to spend. The Church's effort is to empower them, he said. "Even today the society prescribes them the dress code and forces them to behave in a certain manner in the social gatherings. They are human beings and in no way are they to be discriminated from the society. We want to bring in a change in the overall outlook to widows in our community," said Fr Madassery.

"We will help the young widows to register in the online matrimonial site and set up a new life for them. People today prefer to marry women widowed rather than divorced. The new matrimonial site will be fully operational in the coming days," said Fr Madassery.

Aiming for widow empowerment in our community, the KCBC Family Commission is also all set to take count of the total number of widows in all Catholic churches including Syro Malabar, Latin, and Syro Malankara churches. As an initial step, a 'widow forum' has been formed in a meeting held in Kochi last week to co-ordinate and impart training to the widows.

"We believe that there will be over lakh widows in the Catholic church. As we are collecting the data on a state level basis for the first time, it will take over a year for us to get the whole details. We will coordinate each diocese to collect the list of widows from the parishes," said Fr Paul.

Select widows from the 'widow forum' will be given training, who will be divided into groups to impart the training to the widows. "A widow will be able to understand the emotions of another widow, therefore we will give training to the widows who will be able to relate to the problems and issues of others. There are widows from low-income groups, who are unaware of the benefits they can get from the government, we want to educate them so that they can reap its benefits," said Fr Paul.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Catholic Bishops Council widow remarriage matrimonial website for widows
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp