Home Good News

Hostel for transgender kids in Tiruchy's Sivananda Balalaya nearing completion

The hostel will have three floors and can accommodate 40 students. The school has launched awareness campaigns to spread the message about the hostel.

Published: 20th November 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Work on the hostel, built-in Sivananda Balalaya, began on July 27, 2019. It is expected to be completed by February 2020.

Work on the hostel, built-in Sivananda Balalaya, began on July 27, 2019. It is expected to be completed by February 2020.

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Construction of a hostel for gender non-conforming children in Tiruchy's Sivananda Balalaya is nearing completion.

A first of its kind, its construction began in July 2019 and is expected to be completed by February 2020.

The hostel will have three floors and can accommodate 40 students. The school has launched awareness campaigns to spread the message about the hostel.

The management is also raising awareness about the LQBTQIA community so that parents can better understand their children and know that what their child is going through is okay.

“Transgender students generally drop out of school in 5th standard or so and most parents disown them. The children then end up begging or doing other anti-social activities. 

We want to urge parents to continue their child’s education. We are willing to support them and give them a holistic education and take care of them in our hostel,” said Major General (Retd.) NRK Babu, correspondent of the school.

Further, Babu, who is doing research about such children for more than two years, said one in every 2000 children was gender non-conforming, adding the school felt every child had the right to express itself and must get equal rights to grow.

Babu further explained that the awareness campaigns would be conducted through social media, radio and word of mouth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tamil nadu hostels hostel for transgender kids LGBTQIA LGBT Sivananda Balalaya Sivananda Balalaya hostel
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp