Home Good News

First LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career avenues for community

Over 15 firms such as Flipkart, Societe Generale, Optum, The Lalit, Thoughtworks, JLL and StayUncle participated in the programme.

Published: 24th November 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city

The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The corporate fair organised for the LGBTQ community was not just another routine job event on Saturday as many participants gave a thumbs up to the initiative which they said gave them confidence in their search for a livelihood.    

“We face huge discrimination everywhere including job interviews. During an interview, when I shared my hobbies with an employer, she found my interests to be feminine perhaps and rejected me in the first round,” said Vipin Verma.

In a similar episode, Vipin said, during an interview with a school principal for the job of a teacher, he was sneered at.

“After knowing about my marital status, she smirked. I didn’t get that job...I am here at this job fair for (gay) pride.”   

Arif, who hails from Kolkata, appreciated the initiative, saying it made the community feel that there was more to them than parties.

“We are not accepted as individuals. People think we are not career-oriented, that we are all about parties and that our life ends as sex buddies, which is not true. We also have career goals,” he said.     

Perhaps the first job fair for LGBTQ community in India, ‘Q-rious’ was conceptualised by Stockroom.io, Equiv.in’s parent company and Humsafar Trust at The Lalit Hotel on Saturday.

Over 15 firms such as Flipkart, Societe Generale, Optum, The Lalit, Thoughtworks, JLL and StayUncle participated in the programme.

"It is a great initiative but there should have been more firms. We hope there are more employers the next time the event is held," an attendee said at the event.

Organisers said that the event was organised so that corporates, seeking to broaden their diversity and inclusion mandate, could understand the perspectives of the LGBTQ community. 

Over 500 members of the LGBTQ community participated in the day-long event which comprised panel discussions and speaker sessions followed by a career fair for interested candidates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LGBTQ LGBTQ JOB FAIR LGBTQ employment
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp