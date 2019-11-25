Home Good News

Ekalabya award for Odia weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera

Ekalabya Award was instituted in 1993 to encourage and inspire young sportspersons to perform at national and international arena.

Published: 25th November 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Jhilli Dalabehera

Jhilli Dalabehera

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odia women weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera, who has brought laurels for both the State and the country in several national and international events, will receive the 27th Ekalabya Award for 2019. 

The annual award instituted by Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT) comprises a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation. It would be presented at the Ekalabya Award function, the date for which will be announced soon.

Besides Jhilli, two other sportspersons will be felicitated for their remarkable performances in their respective fields. Women footballer Jabamani Tudu and women hockey player Namita Toppo will receive a cash award of Rs 50,000 each along with citations. 

Bhubaneswar Sports Hostel inmate Jhilli has bagged two gold, three silver and a bronze medal in different international weightlifting events held between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2019. 

The Ekalabya Award committee comprising jury members drawn from different walks of life were unanimous in selecting Jhilli for the prestigious award in a meeting here on Sunday. 

Announcing this, IMPaCT Trustee and former Loka Sabha member Baijayant Panda said "IMPaCT has been in continuous pursuit to recognise and foster excellence in sports and literature besides contributing to the general welfare of the society at large.

"Ekalabya Award was instituted in 1993 to encourage and inspire young sportspersons to perform at national and international arena."

