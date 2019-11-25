Home Good News

Maktub did not favour her, but this woman auto driver sure is an Alchemist

When polio claimed her right leg at a tender age, and later when she was disowned by her family, Anandi could have succumbed to Maktub

According to Anandi, she was denied permission to park her auto at almost all major auto stands by the association leaders.

By Chandhini Rajesh Kannan
ERODE: In Paulo Coelho's The Alchemist there is a word that stands out: Maktub, meaning destiny. 

Anandi is all about not giving in to Maktub. 

When polio claimed her right leg at a tender age, and later when she was disowned by her family, she could have succumbed to Maktub. But, at 33, Anandi has overcome the odds to become the only woman autorickshaw driver in Erode. 

It's not without reason that it is said that adversity causes some to break, and some others to break records. Plying her trade on Perundurai Road near Rani Theatre, Anandi believes in human intervention changing destiny. All you need is grit and the belief of your loved ones, which her ambulance driver husband, Amit Raghav, and daughters give in ample helpings. 

She said, "Last year this time due to financial problems I decided to commit suicide but my husband pulled me out of depression and encouraged me to face the situation bravely. While there are hardly any woman auto drivers in Erode, he taught me to drive an auto and it has been a year now. However, breaking the shackles of patriarchy to earn a dignified living is not easy."

According to Anandi, she was denied permission to park her auto at almost all major auto stands by the association leaders. Their justification: it is not a job for a woman and it is not safe. 

"Also, many demanded a higher membership fee - Rs 1 lakh that I cannot afford. As a result, I can only take rides of by-passers and if someone makes a booking. This fetches me Rs 200-Rs 300 a day. Had I got the membership, I could have earned up to Rs 2,000 a day," she explained.

Humiliation was another hurdle that she had to overcome. 

"While driving the auto, I am ridiculed and humiliated by male counterparts. However, now I am not bothered as my only aim is to provide good education to my children," she stressed.

When TNIE inquired, it was found that there were other women auto drivers in the Erode city limits, but they couldn't continue in the profession. 

"Many women are struggling to earn a dignified living even though they are ready to work hard. If the district administration announces a special auto stand for women auto drivers, many women without a job would opt for this profession. Also, this would be a great upliftment for the women in the district," she added. 

