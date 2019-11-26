Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness World Records

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 41,444 kg of marigolds were sent to Dubai from the Kempegowda International Airport on November 22 (Friday) to take part in the three-day National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraternity 2019 there.

The floral arrangement created there has entered the Guinness World Records for being the largest fresh flower carpet in the world.

The ‘Flowers of Tolerance’ event was part of the three-day fest from November 22 to 24.

According to an official release from airport operator Bangalore International Airport Ltd, the huge consignment was handled by DHL Global Forwarding on a chartered Boeing 777 Freighter.

“The freshly harvested flower consignment was managed by Air India SATS CoolPort to ensure maximum freshness and longer shelf life of the marigolds,” the release said.

The marigolds were sourced from various parts of Bengaluru and surrounding districts.

The growth in flower exports from the Kempegowda airport has surged of late due to the setting up of a dedicated cold chain facility, a CoolPort, which ensures seamless movement of perishable cargo.

“Its state-of-the-art infrastructure ensures that the temperature is maintained not only in the storage, but also in pre-loading area and right up to the time the cargo is loaded onto the aircraft,” it added.

