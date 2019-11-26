Home Good News

Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness World Records

The floral arrangement created in Dubai has entered the Guinness World Records for being the largest fresh flower carpet in the world. 

Published: 26th November 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai

Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A total of 41,444 kg of marigolds were sent to Dubai from the Kempegowda International Airport on November 22 (Friday) to take part in the three-day National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraternity 2019 there.

The floral arrangement created there has entered the Guinness World Records for being the largest fresh flower carpet in the world. 

The ‘Flowers of Tolerance’ event was part of the three-day fest from November 22 to 24. 

According to an official release from airport operator Bangalore International Airport Ltd, the huge consignment was handled by DHL Global Forwarding on a chartered Boeing 777 Freighter.

“The freshly harvested flower consignment was managed by Air India SATS CoolPort to ensure maximum freshness and longer shelf life of the marigolds,” the release said. 

The marigolds were sourced from various parts of Bengaluru and surrounding districts. 

The growth in flower exports from the Kempegowda airport has surged of late due to the setting up of a dedicated cold chain facility, a CoolPort, which ensures seamless movement of perishable cargo. 

“Its state-of-the-art infrastructure ensures that the temperature is maintained not only in the storage, but also in pre-loading area and right up to the time the cargo is loaded onto the aircraft,” it added. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flowers of Tolerance Guinness World Records
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp