Soon, a ‘super curd’ to take on probiotic drinks

MYSURU: The common curd has been given a modern ‘superfood’ twist by Mysuru-based Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI). Called ‘Bifido curd’, scientists here have developed this unique ‘next-gen probiotic’ drink from curd that is touted to take on similar drinks already available in the market.

According to the scientists, the drink will prove beneficial in fighting bowel cancer and a host of other inflammatory bowel diseases which are common now owing to dietary changes. Unlike the normal curd, this ‘super curd’ has live Bifidobacteria which is good for the large intestine.

“Bifidobacteria is found in breast milk and is helpful in preventing indigestion among a host of other benefits. With age, the presence of this bacteria reduces in the large intestine ... that is the reason intestine-related complications are common as we age,” said Dr Prakash M Halami, HoD, Department of Microbiology and Fermentation Technology, where it was developed.

B V Satyendra Rao, head of Technology Transfer and Business Development, CFTRI, said the product is ready for technology transfer and they are waiting for companies to introduce the product in the market. CFTRI Director KSMS Raghava Rao said the product will hit the market soon.