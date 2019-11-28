Home Good News

A 1500-square-ft organic terrace garden in the heart of Chennai

In these times of rapid urbanisation, the need to preserve greenery and work overtime to keep the city’s green cover intact has become essential.

Published: 28th November 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Mythrean and his wife take care of their garden.

Mythrean and his wife take care of their garden | Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

In these times of rapid urbanisation, the need to preserve greenery and work overtime to keep the city’s green cover intact has become essential.

Five years ago, NM Mythrean, a resident of Kovilambakkam, attended a gardening workshop. When he came back, he had an idea – to use his terrace space in his independent house to plant as many saplings as possible in an organic way.

Mythrean was introduced to gardening by his mother Indra when he was eight years old. Now, at 40, the workshop has helped him fulfil his mother’s dream of having a garden.

Mythrean and his wife Yogalakshmi plant different varieties of flower, vegetable and fruit-bearing plants in their 1,500-sq-ft terrace, organically.

Yogalakshmi with the produce from their terrace garden.

“We started off with four or five pots. Now there are over a hundred. Everything in our kitchen comes from this terrace garden,” beams Mythrean, showing us around his terrace garden. The terrace attracts a lot of birds.

He smiles and says, “My figs are breakfast for some birds. Before I wake up and come to the terrace to water the plants, the figs will be gone,” he laughs.

Mythrean wants his nine-year-old son to understand the importance of an organic lifestyle and wants him to study Agricultural Sciences. He says it is important for the next generation to not forget their roots and be close to nature. “My children help me maintain the garden,” he says.

From varieties of chillis, gourds, okra to henna, the terrace garden houses it all. Mythrean and his family manually water the plants every day and do not want to set an automated watering system.

“If we automate the irrigation process, we will tend to take the garden for granted. We will also come up to the terrace once in a while. That should not be the case. Plants need to be given attention every day,” says Mythrean. Apart from vegetables and fruits, the garden also has bright marigolds and other vivid flowers as well.

During summers, to ensure that the soil doesn’t get heated beyond what is needed, Mythrean puts a layer of leaves on the soil. The insects also help keep plants healthy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Terrace garden NM Mythrean
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp