Elderly sisters with demonetised notes offered pension, heathcare benefits 

Distrustful of their children, the women kept it a secret, fearing that their kids would splurge it on liquor.

Published: 30th November 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Tirupur Collector Dr K Vijay Karthikeyan has offered financial assistance to Rangammal and Thangammal. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: The district collector K Vijay Karthikeyan has offered financial assistance to the two elderly sisters who realised three years after demonetisation that their entire savings worth Rs 46,000 were worthless.

According to an official release, the sisters were awarded an old age pension and recommendation letters to the Principal of Perundurai Medical College for medical treatment. The collector also assured that he will draft a recommendation letter to the district lead bank to exchange the old currency notes. 

The two elderly siblings in their seventies squirrelled away their earnings in rice bags, an aluminium box, and their 'surukku pai' for around 20 years.  

FULL REPORT | Three years after demonetisation, 70-plus sisters learn all their savings are worthless

The families only recently learned of the secret stash.  Rangammal (75) and Thangammal (78) had put away around Rs 24,000 and Rs 22,000 respectively for their funeral and grandchildren. Distrustful of their children, the women kept it a secret, fearing that their kids would splurge it on liquor.

Rangammal and Thangammal -- residents of Poomalur in Palladam -- were taken aback when they realised that the money they scrimped and saved from the Rs 100 - Rs 150 wage they got by rearing cattle had ceased to be legal tender.

ALSO READ |  Days before dying, this deaf TN man learnt savings for family had been demonetised

They kept those savings a secret among themselves and didn't exchange them during demonetisation. When the sons were worried about the money for the medical expenses, the sisters responded by showing old currency notes around Rs 46,000.

