Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Imagine having your house constructed in just three days! Too cool to be true? Well, the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has launched a new housing technology wherein a building can be erected using light steel and assembled on-site and readied within 72 hours flat.

The building can withstand vagaries of weather as well as natural disasters, besides the shrunk time to build it ground up.

The recent floods which affected North Karnataka have left several stranded. In such circumstances, finding an alternative home can be a tedious affair both mentally and physically. Keeping that in mind, NAREDCO decided to bring a quick and qualitative approach to the rehabilitation of victims.“Right now, people are being placed in nearby schools which are the most accessible, but how long can they stay there?” says M Sathish Kumar, president of NAREDCO (Karnataka chapter).

“Here, the material used is light steel, drywalls and only 20 per cent of cement as compared to conventional homes. The material is readily available and the shape and size can be altered using advanced light steel technology.”NAREDCO is now looking at looping various government departments for mass housing in different parts of the state. “We have just launched it and are yet to take orders. But we had a similar project of 70 hospitals in 60 days in North Karnataka in 2017-18.

The life expectancy of these homes is expected to go up to 100 years as opposed to 50 years for conventional homes,” Kumar explained during a demo conducted at the Society for Development of Composites Technology Park, Kengeri.“The builders for conventional homes also struggle with resources and their alternatives due to National Green Tribunal (NGT) bans. It is difficult to get resources during a natural calamity and hence our building standards are pressured. We need to think out of the box,” said Dr Sujit Kumar, Secretary, NAREDCO.

Interestingly, the cost is the same as conventional homes, but it is to be eco-friendly with no burnt bricks, M-sand or river sand. However, thermocol and plywood are used as a replacement.The Council also claims that the technology can build 20,500 sqft houses within a week’s time during emergency situations. The weight of this type of house is also 1/10th the conventional houses.