Home Good News

Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours

Building can be erected using light steel and assembled on-site
 

Published: 30th November 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Imagine having your house constructed in just three days! Too cool to be true? Well, the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has launched a new housing technology wherein a building can be erected using light steel and assembled on-site and readied within 72 hours flat.

The building can withstand vagaries of weather as well as natural disasters, besides the shrunk time to build it ground up. 

The recent floods which affected North Karnataka have left several stranded. In such circumstances, finding an alternative home can be a tedious affair both mentally and physically. Keeping that in mind, NAREDCO decided to bring a quick and qualitative approach to the rehabilitation of victims.“Right now, people are being placed in nearby schools which are the most accessible, but how long can they stay there?” says M Sathish Kumar, president of NAREDCO (Karnataka chapter).

“Here, the material used is light steel, drywalls and only 20 per cent of cement as compared to conventional homes. The material is readily available and the shape and size can be altered using advanced light steel technology.”NAREDCO is now looking at looping various government departments for mass housing in different parts of the state. “We have just launched it and are yet to take orders. But we had a similar project of 70 hospitals in 60 days in North Karnataka in 2017-18.

The life expectancy of these homes is expected to go up to 100 years as opposed to 50 years for conventional homes,” Kumar explained during a demo conducted at the Society for Development of Composites Technology Park, Kengeri.“The builders for conventional homes also struggle with resources and their alternatives due to National Green Tribunal (NGT) bans. It is difficult to get resources during a natural calamity and hence our building standards are pressured. We need to think out of the box,” said Dr Sujit Kumar, Secretary, NAREDCO.

Interestingly, the cost is the same as conventional homes, but it is to be eco-friendly with no burnt bricks, M-sand or river sand. However, thermocol and plywood are used as a replacement.The Council also claims that the technology can build 20,500 sqft houses within a week’s time during emergency situations. The weight of this type of house is also 1/10th the conventional houses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
real estate (NAREDCO new housing technology
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp