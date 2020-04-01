7-year-old from Chennai donates all his 'life's savings' to fight corona, help migrant workers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As celebrities around the world are pledging donations towards COVID-19 relief measures, seven-year-old Syed Anis residing at Old Washermenpet in the city came forward to donate all of his savings amounting to Rs 845.

In his letter addressed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, he wrote: “I have saved Rs 845. I want to donate to you, uncle, for fighting Corona disease in our Tamil Nadu.”

When asked why he donated the money, Anis was quick to reply saying he wants to help thousands of migrant workers walking to their homes without food and those who are starving on roads.

“I am also talking to my friends about the donation. Two of my classmates said they are interested too,” Anis gleefully said.