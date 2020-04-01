STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

7-year-old from Chennai donates all his 'life's savings' to fight corona, help migrant workers

In his letter addressed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, he wrote: “I have saved Rs 845.

Published: 01st April 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Guru Nanak College administration has opened their doors to migrant workers who are stuck in Chennai due to the lockdown. They are provided accommodation, food and sanitation facilities at college campus in Velachery | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As celebrities around the world are pledging donations towards COVID-19 relief measures, seven-year-old Syed Anis residing at Old Washermenpet in the city came forward to donate all of his savings amounting to Rs 845.

In his letter addressed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, he wrote: “I have saved Rs 845. I want to donate to you, uncle, for fighting Corona disease in our Tamil Nadu.”  

When asked why he donated the money, Anis was quick to reply saying he wants to help thousands of migrant workers walking to their homes without food and those who are starving on roads.

“I am also talking to my friends about the donation. Two of my classmates said they are interested too,” Anis gleefully said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus chennai Migrant Workers
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp