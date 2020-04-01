STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Meet Covid and Corona -- twins born during the lockdown in Chhattisgarh

On why they chose to name their babies after a pandemic, Preeti said, “There is a lot of apprehension nowadays regarding COVID-19. We wished to ease the anxiety and fear associated with these words"

Published: 01st April 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Mother Preeti Verma with her newborn twins. (Photo| EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Many people across the globe may shudder at the words 'Covid' and 'Corona'. But not this Chhattisgarh couple which has chosen to name their newborn twins after the pandemic.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Vinay Verma had to rush his wife Preeti to the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital here, where she gave birth to a boy and a girl.

“Both the mother and newborn babies are doing fine. The infants weigh 2.9 kg and 2.7 kg. A team of doctors and medical staff performed a caesarean section on her after she complained of labour pain and complications,” said Shubhra Singh, a public relations officer at the hospital.

“We couldn’t find any vehicle and faced a tense and challenging moment. My husband took me to the hospital on his motorcycle. It was around midnight and we were stopped at various check-points raised by the traffic police,” Preeti, a resident of Purani Basti in Raipur, told TNIE.
 
On why they chose to name their babies after a pandemic, she said, “There is a lot of apprehension nowadays regarding COVID-19. We wished to ease the anxiety and fear associated with these words and also make the occasion memorable. So, I and my husband took an instant decision to name our twins Covid (boy) and Corona (girl),” she explained with a smile.

The couple hailing from Uttar Pradesh were gripped with anxiety since none of their relatives could arrive in Raipur at this crucial moment as all trains and other means of transport remain cancelled.

The Vermas initially consulted a private nursing home but later reposed their trust in government health facilities for further medical attention and delivery. “We realised that the doctors, paramedical team and healthcare facilities at Ambedkar hospital are par excellence,” said Preeti.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Chhattisgarh RAIPUR
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp