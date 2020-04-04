After 25 days in hospital, India's oldest COVID-19 survivor couple reach home

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The state scripted a medical history when 93-year-old Thomas, alias Kunjavarachan, and wife Mariamma, 88, reached their Pattayil house in Ranni, Pathanamthitta, around 5.45pm on Friday after 25 days of hospitalisation in Kottayam. They are the oldest couple in the country to recover from Covid-19, which is reported to be more dangerous for persons aged above 60 globally.

Thomas couldn’t control his emotion when he reached home. “Rijomone. where is my Rijo?” he enquired about grandson Rijo Moncy first, as he stepped out of the ambulance. The family of Moncy Abraham, who returned from Italy, heaved a sigh of relief on Friday when all his family members were back together once again after completely recovering from Covid-19 disease. While Moncy, 55, wife Remani Moncy, 53, and son Rijo, 25, recovered from the disease a few days ago, the ultimate joy came to the family when their senior members Thomas and Mariamma came back home.

“In fact, it’s a huge relief for us, especially for me. We came back from Italy only because my ‘appachachan’ (Thomas) wanted to see me. But, unfortunately, Covid-19 spoiled all our happiness and we were scattered in isolation wards of two hospitals. Till the health condition of my appachan and ammachi (Mariamma), who were at a high risk at one point, improved, I was unable to control my tension. By God’s grace, everything has come good,” Rijo told TNIE.