STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Impressed with Kerala’s steps, Nepali trio donates from their small savings

Ranjeeth K C, 34, has been keeping track of Covid-19 news through social media.

Published: 04th April 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kumar Buda Magar, Ranjeeth K C and Gopal Buda Magar | Express

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Ranjeeth KC, 34, has been keeping track of Covid-19 news through social media. The Nepali youth was greatly impressed by the valiant fight being put up by tiny Kerala against the pandemic. He shared his feelings with two fellow countrymen — Kumar Buda Magar, 23, and Gopal Buda Magar, 20, and they could not have agreed more. All three of them are employed as labourers at Hotel Amwaj in Karassery here.

Trusting the surveillance measures of Kerala, the trio decided to stay put at Karassery even when 10 migrant labourers, who were their coworkers, returned home due to the Covid scare. After the hotel closed following the lockdown, they had been quite apprehensive about losing their jobs besides now knowing how to find money to meet their daily expenses.

But now, they are breathing easy since the hotel’s kitchen has been turned into the Karasserry grama panchayat’s community kitchen. Impressed by the overall Covid measures being taken by Kerala, especially its treatment of migrant labourers, the trio pooled in their resources to donate `10,000 to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. 

‘We believe we are safe in Kerala’ 

“We believe we are safe here. The intervention of authorities is evident in all spheres, right from hospital care to supply of essential items. Besides the three of us, three fellow labourers chipped in,” said Ranjeeth.
He is from Salyan district of Nepal while the other two are from Rukum. The trio has been working at the hotel for the last two years. “I’ve 13 migrant labourers working in my hotel. Ten of them left for home as uncertainty prevailed in the wake of the lockdown and public transport ceased. But the trio chose to stay back. It was on Thursday that they got their salary and they themselves took the initiative to make the contribution to the CMDRF,” said M P Haneefa,  owner of the hotel. Moved by the gesture, V K Vinod,  president, Karasserry grama panchayat, came to the hotel to receive the cheque in person.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nepali Migrant labourers Kerala COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp