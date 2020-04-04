STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Odisha doctor couple turns saviour for starving attendants of patients

Attendants of patients at the Kuchinda sub-divisional hospital will no longer have to struggle for food during the lockdown.

Published: 04th April 2020 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

The doctor couple distributing food among attendants | Express

By Phanindra Pradhan
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Attendants of patients at the Kuchinda sub-divisional hospital will no longer have to struggle for food during the lockdown. A doctor couple, working in the hospital as medical officers, has started providing them cooked food once in a day.

With eateries outside the hospital and Aahaar centre closed since March 24, they depended on dry food, biscuits and the food provided by hospital administration to patients. Seeing their plight, doctors Satya Prakash Dora and his wife Jyotsna Pradhan decided to provide them cooked food till the lockdown ends. They began the initiative on March 30.

The couple cooks the food in their house and distributes the food packets among attendants of patients during lunch. “We pack extra food in each packet so that they can have it as an early dinner,” said Dr Jyotsna.The 50-bed hospital provides healthcare to people of Kuchinda NAC, Kuchinda block, Bamra block and Jamankira block, all under the tribal dominated Kuchinda sub-division.

Dr Satya Prakash said the Government provides food for patients admitted to the hospital but their attendants had been facing problems due to the on-going lockdown. “We saw almost all the patients sharing the food provided to them with their attendants,” he said. Moved by the sight, they decided to serve cooked food to the attendants.

He said the inflow of patients to the hospital has decreased due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. Currently, there are around 30 persons who have been attending their near and dear ones in the hospital. “It is not an expensive affair to provide food to 30 persons and it is a small contribution from us in this period of crisis,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19 free hospital food
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp