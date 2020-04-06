Positivity, help from doctors cured me: Bihar's first COVID-19 patient

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar’s first COVID-19 patient, said that adversity has taught her to maintain positivity in life to weather the storm.

She gave doctors and god credit for saving her life. Her message to the public is simple — “Don’t panic. Like me, you can also overcome it.”

She said that no one should self medicate and if found COVID-19 positive, they must remain calm. “My special request is to maintain social distancing even at home and try to be in isolation for 21 days,” she said.

Discharged on March 30, now she is self-isolating at her home in Patna.

“On March 2, my husband and I travelled to Nepal to visit an orphanage and returned on March 8. My son Vivin also returned from Italy and was asymptomatic. All my family members and seven of contacts thankfully tested negative,” said the 45-year-old.

After returning from Nepal, she felt feverish and had a cough and cold. After remaining under home quarantine for two weeks, she along with her son, visited AIIMS, Patna, on March 20. She tested positive and was admitted on March 22.

She spent her days at AIIMS reading the Bible and a passage “I will never leave you nor forsake you and will be with you till the end of the ages” brought her comfort.

“The line gave me solace and support from medical staff helped me beat corona,” she said with tears in her eyes.

“On March 25, my hopes increased when the second sample tested negative,” she recalled.

Finally, on March 27 and 29, two more tests were conducted and they were negative for COVID-19.