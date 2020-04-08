73-year-old Delhi man with co-morbid conditions including cardiac problem defeats COVID-19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Manmohan Singh was discharged from the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital in the national capital on Tuesday morning, doctors and hospital staff cheered and clapped from him. And naturally so!

This 73-year-old managed to defeat the dreaded coronavirus despite his advanced age and co-morbid ailments such as cardiac problem and high cholesterol —which are being considered to be the two biggest risk factors for death.

According to the statistics available, a majority of the patients who have succumbed to COVID-19 so far were senior citizens or those with co-morbidity.

A resident of south Delhi, Singh was admitted to the hospital on April 1 after complaining of difficulty in breathing and high blood pressure.

According to the hospital authorities, he was kept in the intensive care unit for days. The septuagenarian has now fully recovered, according to hospital sources.

However, he would have to remain in quarantine at home for at least 14 days as a precautionary measure and maintain strict hygiene.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain was present when Singh was discharged from the Delhi government-run hospital.

So far, 20 Coronavirus positive patients in Delhi have been discharged after getting fully cured.