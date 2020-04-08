STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

73-year-old Delhi man with co-morbid conditions including cardiac problem defeats COVID-19

According to the statistics available, a majority of the patients who have succumbed to Covid-19 so far were senior citizens or those with co-morbidity.

Published: 08th April 2020 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

73 year old Manmohan Singh was discharged from the LNJP hospital after getting successful treatment of COVID-19 in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Manmohan Singh was discharged from the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital in the national capital on Tuesday morning, doctors and hospital staff cheered and clapped from him. And naturally so!

This 73-year-old managed to defeat the dreaded coronavirus despite his advanced age and co-morbid ailments such as cardiac problem and high cholesterol —which are being considered to be the two biggest risk factors for death.

According to the statistics available, a majority of the patients who have succumbed to COVID-19 so far were senior citizens or those with co-morbidity.

A resident of south Delhi, Singh was admitted to the hospital on April 1 after complaining of difficulty in breathing and high blood pressure.

According to the hospital authorities, he was kept in the intensive care unit for days. The septuagenarian has now fully recovered, according to hospital sources.

However, he would have to remain in quarantine at home for at least 14 days as a precautionary measure and maintain strict hygiene.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain was present when Singh was discharged from the Delhi government-run hospital.

So far, 20 Coronavirus positive patients in Delhi have been discharged after getting fully cured. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus survivor Coronavirus COVID 19 Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital old patient survivor
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp