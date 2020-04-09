STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ignoring COVID-19 fears, citizens volunteers help Delhi police  impose lockdown strictly

NEW DELHI:  At a time when people have been locking themselves inside their houses, in a fear of getting affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a bunch of young men and women have come forward to volunteer and help the police force impose the lockdown order more strictly.

Delhi Police on Wednesday launched a special COVID-19 volunteer program to keep a close eye on people and to make sure that social distancing is maintained at markets, rations shops, schools and residential colonies. 

“Total of 10 persons from each police station have been selected for this special COVID-19 volunteer program. Both woman and men who are healthy have been chosen for community policing. Many guidelines have been issued and police are working in several ways and have been issuing several guidelines to strictly impose the lockdown rules and maintain social distancing. Despite that, some people do not follow the rules and do not maintain social distancing in grocery shops, markets, ration shops set up in schools, so these volunteers will closely work on to generating awareness among people about social distancing across the city,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjay Bhatiya, Central Delhi. 

Besides, the volunteers will also work in their residential areas to keep an eye out on people who do not follow lockdown rules and break the home quarantine rules.

These volunteers are non-paid

“These volunteers will gather information about incidents and will further help the people to download the Arogya Setu app. As much as the app will be downloaded, the people will get more information about the virus and nearby people home quarantined and maintaining social distancing. We hope these volunteers will help the force in successful community policing,” added Bhatia.

Comments

