These kind hearts make sure Mysuru's stray dogs don't starve during lockdown

K Rathna By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A group of volunteers from Mysuru have come together with the mission to feed the street dogs during the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. On average, each pet lover, as they like to identify themselves, is feeding 20-30 dogs every day and are keeping water in small containers to quench their summer thirst.

People for Animals (PFA), an animal welfare organisation has already distributed over 600 kgs of dog food. Kind hearts are also collecting rice from those who have extra and are willing to donate for the cause. PFA veterinary doctor Amardeep Singh and staff Murthy are reaching the doors of the volunteers to drop off the food.

Savitha Nagabhushan, managing trustee of People for Animals (PFA) said that due to closure of bakeries, restaurants and restriction of public movement most of the street dogs are starving and the initiative by the pet lovers is very helpful to the animals. The volunteers had earlier received passes from Mysuru City Corporation.



"Distributing food and water to the dogs is giving a sense of happiness. We want our stray friends not to stay hungry. I have collected a bag of 12kgs pedigree from PFA and is feeding the dogs. Veterinary Dr Amardeep Singh instructed us as to how to mix food and pedigree so that the dogs don't feel hungry after eating for a long time," Shilpa Shree from Kuvempunagar said

Ashwini Hullati, who is feeding stray dogs at Dattagalli and Rajarajeshwari Nagar surroundings, said that taking all precautionary measures for feeding the stray animals, particularly puppies and lactating mother dogs.

Vimala, a resident of Saraswathipuram lauding the initiative of volunteers said: “There are people who think feeding stray dogs is a menace and hesitate to do so. However, the initiatives by the volunteers to feed them during the lockdown is appreciable. People from all the 65 wards should join to feed the animals”

If anyone is willing to feed they can get dry food for them from PFA and can add rice with milk/curd, mix pedigree and feed them. For details contact PFA on 08212598213 / 9845654429.