STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

These kind hearts make sure Mysuru's stray dogs don't starve during lockdown

On average, each pet lover is feeding 20-30 dogs every day and are also keeping water in small containers to quench their summer thirst.  

Published: 09th April 2020 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

PFA has already distributed over 600 kgs of dog food to the stray canines in Mysuru.

By K Rathna
Express News Service

MYSURU: A group of volunteers from Mysuru have come together with the mission to feed the street dogs during the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.  On average, each pet lover, as they like to identify themselves, is feeding 20-30 dogs every day and are keeping water in small containers to quench their summer thirst.  

People for Animals (PFA), an animal welfare organisation has already distributed over 600 kgs of dog food. Kind hearts are also collecting rice from those who have extra and are willing to donate for the cause. PFA veterinary doctor Amardeep Singh and staff Murthy are reaching the doors of the volunteers to drop off the food.

Savitha Nagabhushan, managing trustee of People for Animals (PFA) said that due to closure of bakeries, restaurants and restriction of public movement most of the street dogs are starving and the initiative by the pet lovers is very helpful to the animals. The volunteers had earlier received passes from Mysuru City Corporation.    

"Distributing food and water to the dogs is giving a sense of happiness. We want our stray friends not to stay hungry. I have collected a bag of 12kgs pedigree from PFA and is feeding the dogs. Veterinary Dr Amardeep Singh instructed us as to how to mix food and pedigree so that the dogs don't feel hungry after eating for a long time," Shilpa Shree from Kuvempunagar said

Ashwini Hullati, who is feeding stray dogs at Dattagalli and Rajarajeshwari Nagar surroundings, said that taking all precautionary measures for feeding the stray animals,  particularly puppies and lactating mother dogs.

Vimala, a resident of Saraswathipuram lauding the initiative of volunteers said: “There are people who think feeding stray dogs is a menace and hesitate to do so. However, the initiatives by the volunteers to feed them during the lockdown is appreciable. People from all the 65 wards should join to feed the animals”   

If anyone is willing to feed they can get dry food for them from PFA and can add rice with milk/curd, mix pedigree and feed them. For details contact PFA on 08212598213 / 9845654429.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mysuru Street dogs lockdown Stray dogs COVID-19 Coronavirus ​People for Animals
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp