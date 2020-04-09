STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand woman donates life's savings of Rs 10 lakh to 'PM CARES' fund

Countless of people cannot afford a decent meal as they lost their jobs due to lockdown. I hope this money will provide something for those people, she said.

Devki Bhandari (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Devki Bhandari (68) is not a biological mother of any child but considers people of this country her children. On Wednesday, she donated her life savings of Rs 10 lakh to help the needy to fight misery amidst COVID-19 outbreak.

Bhandari, a resident of Gopeshwar in Chamoli district, submitted Rs 10 lakh cheque to the district administration to be deposited in PMCARES fund.

"People of this country are my children and I cannot be a bystander during this trying times. I cannot let them sleep hungry. Countless of people cannot afford a decent meal as they lost their jobs due to lockdown. I hope this money will provide something for those people," said Bhandari.

Praising Bhandari, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said: "People like her are great patriots. I bow down to her in respect."

With husband gone and no children, Bhandari said that people of this country are her family. Her late husband Hukum Singh, who passed away five years ago, used to help people in need by going beyond the boundations of class and caste.

Bal Chandra Singh, a resident of the area recalling an incident of the past said, "There was not a day when Hukum Bhai failed to provide meal for 2-3 people and a bunch of animals including dogs, cats and birds. He also helped many underprivileged children with their education fee and other needs."

Bhandari added that her husband, who worked as a clerk in state silk department, would have done the same as her with the money. "This donation for the needy is tribute to his soul."

"Both my husband and father did a lot for people. They must be feeling proud. This is my tribute to them," said Bhandari.

Her father Avtar Singh was a freedom fighter during the British rule.

Comments

