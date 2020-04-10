COVID-19 lockdown: Coimbatore villagers give up ration to help migrants

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: People of Mayilampatti village in the district have been voluntarily collecting essentials from people in order to help those in need by placing containers in front of a ration shop there.

People have been asked to place their ration, that they deem is in excess, in the containers. A notice pasted on the containers states that the collected items will be donated to migrant labourers residing in the village, who are suffering due to the lockdown.

Residents of the village that falls under Sulur block said that more than 200 migrant labourers and their families have received provisions in the last two days.

“Though most workers own ration cards in their respective natives, they cannot get essentials right now. Most of them are stuck and are looking for help,” said A Sathasivam, a resident of Mayilampatti.

Nearly 70 ration cards holders have so far come forward to give up their monthly rations, Sathasivam added.