Filmmaker’s big salute to Kerala govt after son gets cured

Shibu BS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is leading the rest of the country by example in its fight against the Covid-19 spread. The latest testimony to the vigilant healthcare system of the state are the words of film director M Padmakumar whose son tested negative after being treated at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, for the past two weeks.

On Wednesday, Padmakumar’s son Akash and his friend and classmate Eldho Mathew were discharged from the MCH after successful treatment for Covid-19. Both were doing a course in Paris and reached Kochi in the second week of March.“Though the medical team did not publish the list of Covid-19 patients in public, I decide to post it on Facebook. The entire world should know that we, the people of Kerala, are getting top-notch treatment at our medical colleges. My son spoke with me over the phone yesterday. As he needs to continue in home quarantine for another couple of weeks, I am staying in an apartment and I don’t want to bother the residents here. So, Akash, along with his classmate is under quarantine in a house,” said Padmakumar.

He said his son informed him that all Covid-19 patients are getting utmost medical care and all staff members at the MCH are very caring. “My son reached the Delhi airport by mid-March from Paris, where he and his colleague were asked to stay for Covid-19 tests. However, that night, they were asked to leave without any tests. Once he reached the Kochi airport, the medical staff asked him to go under home quarantine and soon he tested positive. The medical team took them to the MCH and they had taken care of him since then. We knew that how costly the treatment for Covid-19 is and our government is offering it free of cost. Some of even the developed nations are not able to give such a security to their citizens,” said Padmakumar.

“My love to the captain of the entire team, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, our Health Minister Shailaja teacher, our district Collector S Suhas and all! This is not just an expression of gratitude, but also my pride about my state and my government which is number one in the world for leading and caring for its people sincerely. A big salute,” said Padmakumar.