STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

These two kind-hearted men feed famished drivers everyday on NH 66

Joymon  and Mahesh -- two drivers hailing from Asramam ward in Alappuzha municipality -- are setting an example of generosity during the lockdown period.

Published: 10th April 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Mahesh(R) and an aide with the food prepared for drivers at the former’s house at Kaichoondimukku in Alappuzha on Thursday | EXPRESS

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  Joymon and Mahesh -- two drivers hailing from Asramam ward in Alappuzha municipality -- are setting an example of generosity during the lockdown period. They are serving food to around 130 people, mainly heavy vehicle drivers, at noon for the past 10 days on the NH 66 at Kommady Junction. Despite their strained resources, their bitter experiences have prompted them to serve food during this time. According to Joymon of Maliakkal, Kaichoondimukku here, “I am driving an ambulance. However, Mahesh became jobless once the lockdown was announced.

We had faced similar crises during strikes and hartals when we used to drive heavy vehicles on inter-state trips. We faced the pangs of hunger when we were stranded in the midst of our trip. This prompted us to serve rice gruel to drivers.” “We decided to serve them food, which consists of rice gruel, pickle, a side dish made of beans and pappad,” Mahesh said.

The food is prepared at Mahesh’s house and he takes it to Kommady Junction in his vehicle. Everyday, they have to shell out `1,100 to `1,300 for preparing the food. Some magnanimous people donate rice and other essential items, which is a huge relief for them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp