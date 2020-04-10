These two kind-hearted men feed famished drivers everyday on NH 66

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Joymon and Mahesh -- two drivers hailing from Asramam ward in Alappuzha municipality -- are setting an example of generosity during the lockdown period. They are serving food to around 130 people, mainly heavy vehicle drivers, at noon for the past 10 days on the NH 66 at Kommady Junction. Despite their strained resources, their bitter experiences have prompted them to serve food during this time. According to Joymon of Maliakkal, Kaichoondimukku here, “I am driving an ambulance. However, Mahesh became jobless once the lockdown was announced.

We had faced similar crises during strikes and hartals when we used to drive heavy vehicles on inter-state trips. We faced the pangs of hunger when we were stranded in the midst of our trip. This prompted us to serve rice gruel to drivers.” “We decided to serve them food, which consists of rice gruel, pickle, a side dish made of beans and pappad,” Mahesh said.

The food is prepared at Mahesh’s house and he takes it to Kommady Junction in his vehicle. Everyday, they have to shell out `1,100 to `1,300 for preparing the food. Some magnanimous people donate rice and other essential items, which is a huge relief for them.