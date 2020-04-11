STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A Good Samaritan at the time of pandemic

Suresh said many people voluntarily came forward to help him and a group has already been formed to supply materials.

Published: 11th April 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Suresh and his family arranging the kits at his residence

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when people stay at their houses owing to the nationwide lockdown, Suresh, a social worker and trader from Neyyattinkara, is busy supplying masks, soaps, sanitisers and groceries to the needy in and around the town by spending money from his pocket. His wife Sajitha and 8-year-old son Akshaj S Suresh are also assisting him in this initiative. So far, he has spent around Rs 62,000 for buying materials to be supplied to 410 households. Now, he is planning to expand supply to more houses in Neyyattinkara. 

“I have decided to lend assistance by providing essential items to the financially-backward. I took it as an opportunity to help others rather than sitting idle at home,” he said. His wife and son pack materials at their house. When he started supplying the materials to a few houses at Neyyattinkara, he learnt that many houses did not even get essential items, including groceries. This made him think of supplying groceries as well. However, groceries are being supplied to selected houses, that too on demand. 

Suresh said many people voluntarily came forward to help him and a group has already been formed to supply materials. “Now, many people, especially youths, have come forward to help me,” he said. He also want many to come forward to help others in distress.” We are also taking enough precautions and maintaining all the protocols of lockdown,” he said. Suresh, also known as Manchathala Suresh, is the Neyyattinkara unit president of Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

