Working with bundles of courage

Tanya Savkoor

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the country is under a lockdown and streets remain empty, there is still a glimpse of hectic activity in the lives of some essential workers. Kumar M is one of these frontline warriors, whose morning routine continues to remain the same as before, even with the lockdown. This newspaper delivery agent’s routine starts at 5am, where he goes to deliver newspapers to the residents of RPC layout and Remco layout. The 43-year-old has been in this business for the last 15 years.

Kumar has never once faced any difficulty in delivering papers until now. With most other delivery agents having refused to come to work, Kumar’s job has become tough in the last few days. “The other vendors’ families are not letting them go out to distribute the papers because they fear the coronavirus,” he said. Kumar also added that there has been a 20 per cent drop in the demand for newspapers. Many customers have stopped their subscription to newspapers as a precautionary measure.

“I used to deliver around 900 papers a day. But now it has come down. At least 100 newspapers don’t get delivered anymore,” he added.The fear of catching the virus does not stop Kumar from following his routine every day. His day starts with collecting a mask and sanitiser from a nearby distribution point in Attiguppe, and then continuing to work thereon. “There is a distribution point in Attiguppe, where 15 agents provide sanitisers and masks to essential workers. I make sure to collect those before I head to work,” he said.

Kumar’s wife and two daughters are supportive. They urge him to stay safe every day, and take all the necessary precautions. “They know that there are not a lot of people in the morning. So I can maintain a safe distance from people. They tell me not to come in contact with anyone,” he said.