STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

COVID-19: Sree Chitra’s new test kit set to bring sample-to-result time below two hours

The test kit — Chitra GeneLAMP-N — now awaits the approval of ICMR for COVID-19 testing in India and licence from CDSCO for manufacturing.

Published: 17th April 2020 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

The team which developed the technology

The team which developed the technology

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Revolutionising the Covid-19 screening in the country, the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has developed a test kit that will diagnose the disease in a single test at a much lower cost.

The test kit — Chitra GeneLAMP-N — now awaits the approval of Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for Covid19 testing in India and licence from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for manufacturing.

Anoop Thekkuveettil

“ICMR had authorised the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Alappuzha, to validate the tests and the CDSCO had provided licence for the same. The test at NIV found that Chitra GeneLAMP-N showed 100 per cent accuracy and congruence with the RT-PCR results,” said SCTIMST director Asha Kishore.
The kit detects the N Gene of SARS-CoV-2 using reverse transcriptase loop-mediated amplification of viral nucleic acid.  “Using Chitra GeneLAMP-N, gene detection can be done in 10 minutes and the sample-to-result time (from RNA extraction in swab to RT-LAMP detection time) will be less than two hours,” said Asha. 

30 samples can be tested in a single batch

“Thirty samples can be tested in a single batch in a machine and the significantly lower machine waiting time will allow a large number of samples to be tested each day in a single machine in multiple shifts. The testing facility can be set up easily, even in the laboratories of district hospitals,” said Asha. The results can be read from the machine by noting the change in fluorescence.

SCTIMST has also developed the specific RNA extraction kits along with GeneLAMP-N test kits and the testing device. The research and development of Chitra GeneLAMP-N were fully funded by the Department of Science and Technology.

The technology has been transferred to M/S Agappe Diagnostics Ltd, Ernakulam -- a partner of the institute in the segment of in-vitro diagnostics -- for manufacture. It took only three weeks for the team led by the senior scientist Anoop Thekkuveettil of the institute’s Biomedical Technology Wing to develop the kit. The same team had earlier developed a test kit and a highly sensitive device using the LAMP technique for the detection of DNA of mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB) from sputum samples of patients with suspected lung TB in 2018-2019.

Awaiting  ICMR nod
Chitra GeneLAMP-N now awaits ICMR approval for Covid-19 testing in India
It took only three weeks for the team led by senior scientist Anoop Thekkuveettil  to develop the kit

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shree Chitra COVID 19 test kit Shree Chitra Coronavirus Coronavirus testing Chitra GeneLAMP-N
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp