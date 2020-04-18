STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

16-year-old Delhiite develops touch-free doorbell to prevent coronavirus spread

According to the 16-year-old, as a door-bell is used a lot of times in our daily routine the chances of spreading virus increases.

Published: 18th April 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Class XI student Sarthak Jain who has developed a touch-free doorbell

Class XI student Sarthak Jain who has developed a touch-free doorbell. (photo| Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a preventive measure against the fast-spreading coronavirus (COVID-19), a 16-year-old Delhi boy has developed an automated touch-free doorbell with the objective of social distancing.

Sarthak Jain from the Modern Public School Shalimar Bagh New Delhi, of class 11, designed this door-bell project to break the chain of deadly coronavirus. According to Jain, it is an automated touchless doorbell with ultrasonic sensors. The sensor can detect the presence of a person or object within a distance of 30 to 50 cm and produce the ‘beep ‘sound from the buzzer without touching the bell.

"I programmed Arduino such that when the ultrasonic sensor will detect the presence of an individual in the range of 50cm it will respond by producing a buzzer sound. Amidst the pandemic I see everyone wearing masks even while at home. This compelled me to contemplate on all possible ways that this virus could be brought to my household. It struck me that even doorbell can be one of the potential carriers. So I decided to design a smart doorbell," Jain explained.

According to the 16-year-old, as a door-bell is used a lot of times in our daily routine the chances of spreading virus increases. "Keeping in this mind, I have designed this project so that it can become a part of saving this world," he added.

He also thanked his school Principal Alka Kapur who motivated him. "We have an 'ATAL TINKERING LAB' in our school which has provided us with a platform to explore, be creative and keep tinkering all times," Jain said.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Touch free doorbell Sarthak Jain Modern Public School
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp