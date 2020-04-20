STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Coronavirus: Karnataka's Tibetan community makes contribution to PM CARES, CMDRF 

The Tibetans residing in the five Tibetan settlements in Karnataka have also undertaken various relief measures, providing food and dry rations to the poor and the vulnerable communities.

Published: 20th April 2020 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Exile Buddhist nuns and monks wear masks to protect themselves from coronavirus infection as they buy vegetables at a roadside stall in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BENGALURU: The Tibetan community in Karnataka has raised over Rs. 2 crores for Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) and Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight COVID-19 and rebuild lives.

The donation was made when a delegation of Tibetan Buddhist, led by Chief Representative of South Zone, CTA, Chophel Thupten, along with the President of Tibetan Freedom Movement met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa last Wednesday, and expressed solidarity with the people and government of the state amid this difficult time, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said in a statement.

The Tibetans residing in the five Tibetan settlements in Karnataka have also undertaken various relief measures, providing food and dry rations to the poor and the vulnerable communities, including labourers and daily wage earners, it said.

"As a result of the much-needed lockdown in the country, many people, especially those who are solely depended on their daily wages, are facing tremendous hardships. Hence, we, Tibetans, believe it is our utmost duty to help them in this difficult time while doing our very best to support the central and Karnataka state government's untiring efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak," Thupten said.

The Tibetans also undertook various relief measures for daily wage earners and poor locals living and working in and around the their settlements. Many of these relief measures were carried out in coordination with local officials and were highly appreciated by the casual labourers, daily wage workers and the poor who received aid.

Earlier this month, all of the Central Tibetan Administration staff pledged to donate their one day's salary to the PM CARES fund, the statement read.

Thupten expressed to Chief Minister that the Tibetans have come forward to "express their admiration and gratitude to the people and government of India and Karnataka, as well as governments around the world, for their untiring efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic amidst many challenges. At the same time, we also salute and are indebted to the medical staff, doctors, nurses, police personnel, and others who are working on the frontlines to save the lives of others at great personal risk. Finally, we wish and hope for an early end to this pandemic so that normal life may soon be restored."

Yediyurappa today confirmed that five more coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, which took the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 395.

Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 17,265 on Monday including 14,175 active cases, 2,546 cured/discharged/migrated and 543 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tibetan community Tibet PM CARES CMDRF
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp