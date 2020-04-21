Keep cool to get cured, says COVID-19 survivor as 20 patients discharged in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: As many as 20 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) after getting cured of the viral infection.

R Selvi, Dean of GVMCH, said, “Fifteen of the patients are from Ranipet district and five are from Tirupathur.”

The patients were given a rousing welcome by Ranipet district collector S Divyadharshini and SP A Mayilvahanan at Melvisharam while Tirupathur collector MP Sivanarul and SP P Vijayakumar received the survivors at Ambur.

Of the 15 patients belonging to Ranipet district, five are from Melvisharam, four from Wallajah, three from Kalmelkuppam and one each from Arcot, Banavaram and Ammur, officials said.

They had returned from the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi.

Survivors maintained that there was no need to get bogged down by the infection. Instead people down with the virus should hold their nerves to get cured.

“There is nothing to worry about. What we need to do is to keep cool and follow the advice of the doctors,” said 55-year-old Abdul Raheem of Wallajah.

Ranipet district has reported 39 positive cases so far. The total lockdown of hotspots, as part of the containment plan, has begun to yield the desired results in checking the progress of the virus, doctors said.

Of the five patients belonging to Tirupathur district, 3 were from Ambur while Vaniyambadi and Tirupathur town accounted for one each, according to a senior officer of the health services.

He said district collector Sivanarul appealed to them to act as messengers in carrying through the message of fighting the virus to the public. He greeted the discharged patients with fruits and flowers.