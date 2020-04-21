STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Wheelchairs of compassion

She has also encouraged some of her teammates, who stay at the Chennai Corporation shelter for differently-abled persons, to stitch masks.

Published: 21st April 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: #EachOneReachOne. This was one of the hashtags trending worldwide on Twitter the past few days. Away from the spotlight, women’s wheelchair basketball players of Tamil Nadu are following that motto to ease the pain under the lockdown enforced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In a display of grit and compassion, Malathi Raja has been engaging in volunteer work to help the physically challenged community in this crisis.

She has also encouraged some of her teammates, who stay at the Chennai Corporation shelter for differently-abled persons, to stitch masks. Metilda, Mary, Kalai, Nadhiya and Kavitha are doing just that, using reusable fabrics. Malathi has so far helped around 200 people with dry ration, medicines and other essentials. The 35-year-old bank employee coordinates with others to reach out to the needy. It began with providing teammates with basic essentials.

At the government-run shelter, women are assured of accommodation and food under normal circumstances, mainly with the help of donations. However, with everything coming to a grinding halt, they struggled to get essentials like sanitary napkins and baby diapers.“As a person who understands the needs of the physically challenged people, I wanted to help with whatever I can. Since I can’t step out, I coordinate with people who are willing to help,” Malathi said.

To reach a wider audience and spread the message further, she took to Facebook. The response was encouraging, as people came forward to volunteer and donate. “When I get to know there is a need for a specific item, I spread the word among my friends and family members who stay near that area and see if they can deliver it to the people concerned. Sometimes, NGOs help,” said the sole bread winner of her five-member family. “I got messages from people asking for basic needs like rice, pulses, etc.

Some even asked for cash. We have delivered even to Puducherry, Bengaluru and Tiruchirapalli,” added Malathi. At the shelter which accommodates close to 30 women, who are either physically challenged or from economically backward communities, they work close to 10 hours making 300 single and double- layered masks a day. “With everything coming to standstill, players wanted to contribute in this time of crisis. Once they came up with the idea of stitching masks, I posted it on Facebook,” she said. These masks are used mostly by sanitary workers of the Corporation.

Coping with mental stress Although Malathi provides a helping hand, she had to fight her own demons in the initial phase of the lockdown: mental anguish. Working from home, she spends long hours in a seated position. The discomfort in the back led to mental stress. Malathi acknowledges this kind of stress might be common among people with disabilities and urges them to seek help. To cope with this, she sought the help of doctors as well as her basketball teammates. “I discussed it with other players as to what we can do to overcome the pain and stress. We try to motivate each other and keep our spirits up. Gradually, things are falling in place,” she said. For details, call Malathi on 9840682726

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp