Kerala government arms work in tandem to take four-year-old child to Chennai for chemotherapy

George Poikayil

Express News Service

KASARGOD: When Fathimath Shahala was eight months old, she lost her right eye to cancer. All of four years old, Shahala was in danger of losing her left eye too during the lockdown, if not for the timely and synchronized intervention of the various arms of the state government.

Shahala was sent to Chennai in an Ambulance for her sixth round of chemotherapy and possibly a surgery.

All expenses are borne by the Kerala Social Security Mission's 'We Care' scheme.

She and her mother Ayishath Misra (27) reached Chennai at 1.30 am on Wednesday. She underwent chemotherapy on Wednesday morning.

"We missed her chemo date because of the lockdown. But thankfully, the government took up the case of our daughter," said her father Abdul Hameed (35), who lost his vision to a degenerative disease six years ago.

Last November, her mother Ayishath Misra spotted a white patch on her left iris, it was the beginning of another tumor.

With the help of charity organisations, her parents -- from Dharmathadka in Puthige panchayat -- began Shahala's treatment in Sankara Nethralaya, a not-for-profit hospital in Chennai.

"She underwent five chemotherapy in six months. The sixth round of chemo was slated for March, but we could not make the trip," said Hameed, who used to be a waiter in a restaurant in Dubai, before returning home six years ago.

Now, the family lives of the government's pension.

Through a social worker, the parents contacted K Manikandan, a DYFI leader and member of the Kerala State Youth Commission.

"The girl's condition is complicated and the charity organisations which supported the family are helpless during the lockdown," said Manikandan.

He contacted the office of the Minister for Social Justice and Health K K Shailaja.

"The minister intervened and facilitated the travel to Chennai," he said

Since all the government ambulances were in COVID service, Manikandan arranged the ambulance of Madikai Palliative Care and two drivers - Sreeraj and Ajeesh.

"The KSSM's We Care Scheme will bear all her treatment expenses," said Jisho James, district coordinator of the mission.

Back in the district, Collector D Sajith Babu worked on his phone and ensured a hassle-free interstate travel. State Police Chief Loknath Behera too directed his officers to ensure a smooth passage of the ambulance.

The ambulance left Kasaragod with Fathimath Shahala and her mother Ayishath Misra on Tuesday morning. "We are checking with Sreeraj and Ajeesh every two hours to ensure they reach Chennai safely," said James.

He said he had spoken with the hospital in Chennai as well.