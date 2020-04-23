STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mangaluru cop, mother of two, puts duty before self

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Dr PS Harsha recognised her efforts and lauded her for her dedication, and named her a ‘ COVID-19 Warrior’.

Published: 23rd April 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: When Wenlock Hospital dedicated a special block for Covid patients, Nayana (37), a head constable and mother of two, didn’t think twice before offering to work there. She was already working at the hospital and knew that her service would be of much help. Aware about the country’s fight against the pandemic, Nayana, like many other brave frontline warriors, jumped at the chance to do her bit.

It didn’t matter that she has an eight-month-old baby and a three-and-a-half year old daughter, who is suffering from thalassemia, a blood disorder. Deputed at Wenlock’s Ayush building, designated for Covid patients, she has been doing exemplary work while putting her life at risk every day.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Dr PS Harsha recognised her efforts and lauded her for her dedication, and named her a ‘ COVID-19 Warrior’. Nayana told TNIE that working at the hospital also helps her take care of her daughter and feed her baby.

Her work involves gathering information about all patients arriving at the special block, and sharing details with higher officials. “If a patient tests positive, we need to inform officials so that their travel history and primary contacts can be traced immediately, to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Nayana explained. Nayana lives in Mangaluru with her children, her mother and sister’s family. Her husband runs a business in Kasaragod.

